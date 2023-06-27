Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) expected to report EPS of -$1.3 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) closed at $23.60 down -8.22% from its previous closing price of $25.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 698803 shares were traded. VRDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.14.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.90 and its Current Ratio is at 12.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Meisner Lara sold 27 shares for $28.35 per share. The transaction valued at 765 led to the insider holds 29,971 shares of the business.

Meisner Lara sold 2,269 shares of VRDN for $63,577 on Jun 15. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 29,971 shares after completing the transaction at $28.02 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Meisner Lara, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 5,126 shares for $25.02 each. As a result, the insider received 128,253 and left with 29,971 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRDN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.02B and an Enterprise Value of 784.51M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 607.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 474.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.58.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VRDN is 1.00, which has changed by 124.81% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 13.27% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VRDN has reached a high of $39.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRDN has traded an average of 646.29K shares per day and 969.04k over the past ten days. A total of 42.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.68M. Insiders hold about 1.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VRDN as of May 30, 2023 were 5.69M with a Short Ratio of 5.69M, compared to 3.49M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.19% and a Short% of Float of 13.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.97 and a low estimate of -$1.69, while EPS last year was -$1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.22, with high estimates of -$0.88 and low estimates of -$1.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.33 and -$6.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.35. EPS for the following year is -$4.93, with 14 analysts recommending between -$3.54 and -$5.89.