Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) closed at $0.46 in the last session, up 8.66% from day before closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0279 from its previous closing price. On the day, 783406 shares were traded. VEDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4788 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3867.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VEDU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VEDU now has a Market Capitalization of 16.72M and an Enterprise Value of 78.88M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -33.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VEDU has reached a high of $2.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5758, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7438.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VEDU traded on average about 563.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 893.26k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.37M. Insiders hold about 76.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VEDU as of May 30, 2023 were 40.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 48.83k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.10% and a Short% of Float of 0.31%.