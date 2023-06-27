World Kinect Corporation (WKC)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $22.63 in the prior trading day, World Kinect Corporation (NYSE: WKC) closed at $20.26, down -10.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1451405 shares were traded. WKC stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WKC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $22 from $29 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WKC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.26B and an Enterprise Value of 1.77B. As of this moment, World’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.63.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WKC is 1.26, which has changed by -6.64% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 13.27% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WKC has reached a high of $30.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 565.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.63M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 62.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.83M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WKC as of May 30, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 1.31M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WKC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.54, compared to 0.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.41. The current Payout Ratio is 30.30% for WKC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 07, 2009 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.19 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.19. EPS for the following year is $2.62, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.62 and $2.62.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $13.78B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.78B to a low estimate of $13.78B. As of the current estimate, World Kinect Corporation’s year-ago sales were $17.12B, an estimated decrease of -19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.89B, a decrease of -11.30% over than the figure of -$19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.89B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WKC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.04B, down -8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $49.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.02B and the low estimate is $49.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.