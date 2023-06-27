X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.86 During Trading Session

After finishing at $1.96 in the prior trading day, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) closed at $1.86, down -5.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3400828 shares were traded. XFOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XFOR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Ragan Paula sold 6,724 shares for $1.92 per share. The transaction valued at 12,910 led to the insider holds 543,797 shares of the business.

Mostafa Adam S. sold 5,417 shares of XFOR for $10,455 on Jun 23. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 82,862 shares after completing the transaction at $1.93 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, DiBiase Mary, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 857 shares for $1.93 each. As a result, the insider received 1,654 and left with 151,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XFOR now has a Market Capitalization of 295.15M and an Enterprise Value of 238.68M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XFOR is 0.66, which has changed by 75.47% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 13.27% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XFOR has reached a high of $2.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8227, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3924.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 145.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.71M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.00% stake in the company. Shares short for XFOR as of May 30, 2023 were 8.54M with a Short Ratio of 8.54M, compared to 3.03M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.99% and a Short% of Float of 7.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.84.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.86M and the low estimate is $6.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15,300.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.