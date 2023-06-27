Yellow Corporation (YELL) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) closed at $1.27 down -0.78% from its previous closing price of $1.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 619727 shares were traded. YELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Yellow Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Olivier Daniel L. bought 10,000 shares for $2.94 per share. The transaction valued at 29,440 led to the insider holds 332,186 shares of the business.

Jones Shaunna D. bought 600 shares of YELL for $4,280 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 19,345 shares after completing the transaction at $7.13 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Faught James R., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 28,615 shares for $7.42 each. As a result, the insider received 212,323 and left with 100,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YELL now has a Market Capitalization of 66.54M and an Enterprise Value of 1.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YELL has reached a high of $8.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5730, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8835.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YELL has traded an average of 748.84K shares per day and 965.32k over the past ten days. A total of 51.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.22M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.90% stake in the company. Shares short for YELL as of May 30, 2023 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 5.21M, compared to 5.31M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.02% and a Short% of Float of 14.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.82, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.17 and -$3.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.79. EPS for the following year is -$1.81, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.24B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, Yellow Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.42B, an estimated decrease of -12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.21B, a decrease of -10.70% over than the figure of -$12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.24B, down -9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.9B and the low estimate is $4.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.