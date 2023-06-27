Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) Shares Decline by -23.40% to Close at $8.64

As of close of business last night, Zura Bio Limited’s stock clocked out at $8.64, down -23.40% from its previous closing price of $11.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 627806 shares were traded. ZURA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.40.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZURA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on June 22, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Munshi Amit bought 117,647 shares for $4.25 per share. The transaction valued at 500,000 led to the insider holds 617,640 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZURA now has a Market Capitalization of 476.62M and an Enterprise Value of 476.96M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZURA has reached a high of $37.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZURA traded 714.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 741.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.23M. Insiders hold about 24.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ZURA as of May 30, 2023 were 202.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 7.25k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.6.