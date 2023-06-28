4 analysts offer recommendations for Femasys Inc. (FEMY) stock

The price of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) closed at $0.56 in the last session, down -13.04% from day before closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0847 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2758677 shares were traded. FEMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5111.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FEMY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FEMY now has a Market Capitalization of 8.57M and an Enterprise Value of -1.29M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FEMY has reached a high of $2.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7832, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0867.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FEMY traded on average about 526.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.34M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 11.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.57M. Insiders hold about 17.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FEMY as of May 30, 2023 were 25.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 63.36k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.20% and a Short% of Float of 0.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has Femasys Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $21.54, with high estimates of $35.70 and low estimates of $24.76.

