A correction may be in store for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) closed the day trading at $26.18 up 0.85% from the previous closing price of $25.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3801640 shares were traded. FITB stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.56.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FITB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on April 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $34 from $38 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Bayh Evan bought 5,000 shares for $24.82 per share. The transaction valued at 124,100 led to the insider holds 73,700 shares of the business.

Heminger Gary R. bought 33,000 shares of FITB for $885,159 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 127,043 shares after completing the transaction at $26.82 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Heminger Gary R., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 14,500 shares for $26.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 388,934 and bolstered with 14,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FITB now has a Market Capitalization of 17.67B. As of this moment, Fifth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FITB has reached a high of $38.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FITB traded about 7.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FITB traded about 6.17M shares per day. A total of 684.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 673.73M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FITB as of May 30, 2023 were 6.99M with a Short Ratio of 6.99M, compared to 7.74M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Dividends & Splits

FITB’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.32, up from 1.29 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.42. The current Payout Ratio is 37.10% for FITB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.6 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.34. EPS for the following year is $3.33, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $2.22B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.25B to a low estimate of $2.19B. As of the current estimate, Fifth Third Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $2.02B, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.22B, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.13B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FITB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.39B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.28B and the low estimate is $8.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.