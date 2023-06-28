A glimpse at El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) was $9.19 for the day, up 0.16% from the previous closing price of $9.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607606 shares were traded. LOCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LOCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 71.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Roberts Laurance sold 59,950 shares for $9.57 per share. The transaction valued at 573,722 led to the insider holds 191,747 shares of the business.

Roberts Laurance sold 60,000 shares of LOCO for $577,200 on May 19. The CEO & PRESIDENT now owns 191,747 shares after completing the transaction at $9.62 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Roberts Laurance, who serves as the CEO & PRESIDENT of the company, sold 60,000 shares for $9.09 each. As a result, the insider received 545,400 and left with 147,243 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOCO now has a Market Capitalization of 330.35M and an Enterprise Value of 575.64M. As of this moment, El’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOCO has reached a high of $13.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.31.

Shares Statistics:

LOCO traded an average of 509.08K shares per day over the past three months and 602.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.70M. Insiders hold about 30.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LOCO as of May 30, 2023 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.49M, compared to 1.48M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.91 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $126.24M to a low estimate of $124.7M. As of the current estimate, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $124.11M, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.88M, an increase of 6.20% over than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $124.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120.11M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $484.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $478.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $482.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $469.96M, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $503.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $511.61M and the low estimate is $497.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.