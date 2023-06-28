A glimpse at Gartner Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Gartner Inc. (NYSE: IT) was $339.09 for the day, up 0.64% from the previous closing price of $336.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555993 shares were traded. IT stock price reached its highest trading level at $341.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $334.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $368.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Dawkins Alwyn sold 887 shares for $356.78 per share. The transaction valued at 316,464 led to the insider holds 45,914 shares of the business.

Dawkins Alwyn sold 1,000 shares of IT for $354,030 on Jun 13. The EVP, Global Business Sales now owns 46,801 shares after completing the transaction at $354.03 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Sribar Valentin, who serves as the EVP, Research & Advisory of the company, sold 420 shares for $353.80 each. As a result, the insider received 148,596 and left with 11,787 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IT now has a Market Capitalization of 26.63B and an Enterprise Value of 28.77B. As of this moment, Gartner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 56.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IT has reached a high of $363.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $231.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 326.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 323.16.

Shares Statistics:

IT traded an average of 537.58K shares per day over the past three months and 605.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.57M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IT as of May 30, 2023 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 1.87M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.65% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.64 and a low estimate of $2.22, while EPS last year was $2.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $1.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.76 and $9.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.07. EPS for the following year is $11.13, with 10 analysts recommending between $12.3 and $10.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.51B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, Gartner Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.42B, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.4B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.48B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.63B and the low estimate is $6.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.