A Stock You Should Be Looking At: The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

As of close of business last night, The Wendy’s Company’s stock clocked out at $21.43, up 0.66% from its previous closing price of $21.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1822416 shares were traded. WEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when MAY PETER W sold 443,725 shares for $22.76 per share. The transaction valued at 10,099,447 led to the insider holds 20,732,628 shares of the business.

Peltz Matthew H. sold 443,725 shares of WEN for $10,099,447 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 20,732,628 shares after completing the transaction at $22.76 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, PELTZ NELSON, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 443,725 shares for $22.76 each. As a result, the insider received 10,099,447 and left with 20,732,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WEN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.49B and an Enterprise Value of 8.04B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEN has reached a high of $23.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WEN traded 2.69M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 212.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.79M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WEN as of May 30, 2023 were 6.55M with a Short Ratio of 6.55M, compared to 5.79M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.62, WEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.98. The current Payout Ratio is 74.10% for WEN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 24, 1986 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 25 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 28 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $567.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $580.3M to a low estimate of $551.9M. As of the current estimate, The Wendy’s Company’s year-ago sales were $537.78M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $559.19M, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $568.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $547M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.48B and the low estimate is $2.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.