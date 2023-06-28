A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Shares Rise by 0.35% to Close at $14.23

As of close of business last night, A10 Networks Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.23, up 0.35% from its previous closing price of $14.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 551427 shares were traded. ATEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Becker Brian sold 12,500 shares for $14.13 per share. The transaction valued at 176,625 led to the insider holds 59,380 shares of the business.

Trivedi Dhrupad sold 47,336 shares of ATEN for $656,550 on May 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 548,599 shares after completing the transaction at $13.87 per share. On May 12, another insider, BRUENING MATTHEW P, who serves as the EVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg of the company, sold 11,301 shares for $13.96 each. As a result, the insider received 157,762 and left with 110,392 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATEN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.05B and an Enterprise Value of 909.18M. As of this moment, A10’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATEN has reached a high of $19.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATEN traded 672.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 781.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.41M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATEN as of May 30, 2023 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.14M, compared to 2.12M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.90% and a Short% of Float of 3.67%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, ATEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $65.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $67M to a low estimate of $62.38M. As of the current estimate, A10 Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.97M, an estimated decrease of -4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.4M, an increase of 3.20% over than the figure of -$4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $76.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.08M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $283.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $267.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $278.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $280.34M, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $310.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $312.72M and the low estimate is $307.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.