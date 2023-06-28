ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) closed the day trading at $24.22 up 1.51% from the previous closing price of $23.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1118558 shares were traded. ACAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACAD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Kihara James sold 2,000 shares for $24.15 per share. The transaction valued at 48,300 led to the insider holds 9,144 shares of the business.

Brege Laura sold 4,500 shares of ACAD for $111,906 on Jun 12. The Director now owns 13,502 shares after completing the transaction at $24.87 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Schneyer Mark C., who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 974 shares for $25.02 each. As a result, the insider received 24,369 and left with 22,824 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACAD now has a Market Capitalization of 3.88B and an Enterprise Value of 3.54B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACAD has reached a high of $26.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACAD traded about 1.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACAD traded about 1.26M shares per day. A total of 162.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ACAD as of May 30, 2023 were 10.04M with a Short Ratio of 10.04M, compared to 9.65M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 8.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is $0, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.69 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $138.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $144M to a low estimate of $130.9M. As of the current estimate, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $134.56M, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.22M, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $150M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $576M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $544.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $556.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $517.24M, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $670.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $775.62M and the low estimate is $590.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.