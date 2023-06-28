Accenture plc (ACN)’s EPS estimates by 19 analysts

As of close of business last night, Accenture plc’s stock clocked out at $300.81, up 1.14% from its previous closing price of $297.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2054183 shares were traded. ACN stock price reached its highest trading level at $301.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $296.11.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on June 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $300 from $325 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when Burgum Melissa A sold 1,344 shares for $300.00 per share. The transaction valued at 403,200 led to the insider holds 10,506 shares of the business.

Shook Ellyn sold 5,250 shares of ACN for $1,448,451 on Apr 24. The Chief Leadership & HR Officer now owns 26,908 shares after completing the transaction at $275.90 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Unruch Joel, who serves as the General Counsel/Corp Secretary of the company, sold 556 shares for $276.82 each. As a result, the insider received 153,910 and left with 42,739 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACN now has a Market Capitalization of 187.60B and an Enterprise Value of 182.16B. As of this moment, Accenture’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACN has reached a high of $327.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $242.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 290.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 278.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACN traded 2.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 631.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 620.40M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ACN as of May 30, 2023 were 8.19M with a Short Ratio of 8.19M, compared to 7.71M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.48, ACN has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39. The current Payout Ratio is 28.30% for ACN, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 29, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.67 and a low estimate of $2.55, while EPS last year was $2.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.17, with high estimates of $3.37 and low estimates of $2.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.78 and $11.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.65. EPS for the following year is $12.55, with 23 analysts recommending between $14.84 and $11.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $16.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.3B to a low estimate of $15.71B. As of the current estimate, Accenture plc’s year-ago sales were $15.42B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.59B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70.04B and the low estimate is $65.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.