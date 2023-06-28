ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) was $16.80 for the day, up 0.66% from the previous closing price of $16.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1051272 shares were traded. ACVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Chamoun George sold 105,970 shares for $17.75 per share. The transaction valued at 1,880,968 led to the insider holds 646,607 shares of the business.

Chamoun George sold 101,041 shares of ACVA for $1,801,561 on Jun 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 646,607 shares after completing the transaction at $17.83 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Chamoun George, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 143,049 shares for $18.01 each. As a result, the insider received 2,576,312 and left with 646,607 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACVA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.67B and an Enterprise Value of 2.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -28.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACVA has reached a high of $18.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.19.

Shares Statistics:

ACVA traded an average of 1.44M shares per day over the past three months and 1.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 158.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.72M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACVA as of May 30, 2023 were 8.03M with a Short Ratio of 8.03M, compared to 9.03M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.02% and a Short% of Float of 7.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $123.82M to a low estimate of $116M. As of the current estimate, ACV Auctions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $115.07M, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $118.89M, an increase of 12.80% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $641M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $467.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $487.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $421.53M, up 15.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $603.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $664.66M and the low estimate is $534.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.