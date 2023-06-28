Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) closed at $188.80 in the last session, down -1.33% from day before closing price of $191.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1381283 shares were traded. ALNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $191.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $187.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALNY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on May 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $250 from $200 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Garg Pushkal sold 2,455 shares for $199.02 per share. The transaction valued at 488,595 led to the insider holds 4,345 shares of the business.

Greenstreet Yvonne sold 7,615 shares of ALNY for $1,481,811 on Apr 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 30,332 shares after completing the transaction at $194.59 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Vaishnaw Akshay, who serves as the President of the company, sold 2,392 shares for $194.59 each. As a result, the insider received 465,464 and left with 17,890 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALNY now has a Market Capitalization of 23.83B and an Enterprise Value of 23.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALNY has reached a high of $242.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 197.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 207.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALNY traded on average about 671.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 706.43k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 124.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.39M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALNY as of May 30, 2023 were 5.05M with a Short Ratio of 5.05M, compared to 5.08M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.06% and a Short% of Float of 5.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.74 and a low estimate of -$1.98, while EPS last year was -$2.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.56, with high estimates of -$0.74 and low estimates of -$2.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.84 and -$8.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.16. EPS for the following year is -$2.47, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.31 and -$6.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $334.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $350M to a low estimate of $318M. As of the current estimate, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $224.82M, an estimated increase of 48.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $349.39M, an increase of 19.80% less than the figure of $48.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $374M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $324.3M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, up 33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.