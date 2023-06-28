Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) closed at $129.18 up 1.45% from its previous closing price of $127.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46654453 shares were traded. AMZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $130.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.55.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amazon.com Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $159.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Selipsky Adam sold 500 shares for $128.71 per share. The transaction valued at 64,357 led to the insider holds 151,280 shares of the business.

Selipsky Adam sold 500 shares of AMZN for $62,533 on Jun 21. The CEO Amazon Web Services now owns 151,780 shares after completing the transaction at $125.07 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Selipsky Adam, who serves as the CEO Amazon Web Services of the company, sold 500 shares for $123.63 each. As a result, the insider received 61,816 and left with 152,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMZN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.31T and an Enterprise Value of 1.38T. As of this moment, Amazon.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 313.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 50.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMZN has reached a high of $146.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 115.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMZN has traded an average of 62.73M shares per day and 62.56M over the past ten days. A total of 10.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.26B. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMZN as of May 30, 2023 were 74.82M with a Short Ratio of 74.82M, compared to 61.48M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 0.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 36 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 46 analysts recommending between $4.09 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 36 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $131.33B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $133.13B to a low estimate of $127B. As of the current estimate, Amazon.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $121.23B, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 35 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.03B, an increase of 8.60% over than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.47B.

A total of 46 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $569.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $543.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $560.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $513.98B, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 45 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $625.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $649.47B and the low estimate is $580.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.