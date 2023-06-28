AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.78 During Trading Session

After finishing at $1.80 in the prior trading day, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) closed at $1.78, down -1.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8587567 shares were traded. APE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APE by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Antara Capital LP sold 2,650,100 shares for $1.82 per share. The transaction valued at 4,823,182 led to the insider holds 107,850,223 shares of the business.

Antara Capital LP sold 7,566,230 shares of APE for $14,054,112 on Jun 22. The 10% Owner now owns 110,500,323 shares after completing the transaction at $1.86 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Antara Capital LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,259,135 shares for $1.72 each. As a result, the insider received 3,874,758 and left with 118,066,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.88B and an Enterprise Value of 13.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -146.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APE has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6006, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8729.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 13.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 974.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 971.53M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.49% stake in the company. Shares short for APE as of May 30, 2023 were 26.31M with a Short Ratio of 26.31M, compared to 30.27M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.