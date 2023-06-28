Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) closed at $12.17 in the last session, up 0.83% from day before closing price of $12.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1574398 shares were traded. FOLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.94.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FOLD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Crowley John F sold 6,044 shares for $13.04 per share. The transaction valued at 78,814 led to the insider holds 950,273 shares of the business.

Campbell Bradley L sold 8,300 shares of FOLD for $103,777 on Jun 06. The President & CEO now owns 815,154 shares after completing the transaction at $12.50 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Campbell Bradley L, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 11,700 shares for $11.36 each. As a result, the insider received 132,942 and left with 823,454 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOLD now has a Market Capitalization of 3.43B and an Enterprise Value of 3.62B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 34.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOLD has reached a high of $13.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FOLD traded on average about 2.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 291.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.96M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.77% stake in the company. Shares short for FOLD as of May 30, 2023 were 19.12M with a Short Ratio of 19.12M, compared to 21.53M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.72% and a Short% of Float of 6.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.65 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $89.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $93.34M to a low estimate of $87M. As of the current estimate, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80.73M, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.49M, an increase of 18.10% over than the figure of $11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $89.7M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $418.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $357.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $392.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $329.23M, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $547.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $671M and the low estimate is $423.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.