An investigation into Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s technical aspects

In the latest session, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) closed at $12.28 up 2.59% from its previous closing price of $11.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1257843 shares were traded. SBH stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Spinks Mark Gregory sold 35,456 shares for $17.18 per share. The transaction valued at 609,134 led to the insider holds 38,313 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.29B and an Enterprise Value of 2.93B. As of this moment, Sally’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBH has reached a high of $18.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SBH has traded an average of 1.49M shares per day and 1.9M over the past ten days. A total of 107.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.51M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.82% stake in the company. Shares short for SBH as of May 30, 2023 were 7.01M with a Short Ratio of 7.01M, compared to 7.72M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.51% and a Short% of Float of 15.74%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.89. EPS for the following year is $2.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.13 and $2.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $945.32M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $951.6M to a low estimate of $940.6M. As of the current estimate, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $961.47M, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $953.77M, a decrease of -0.90% over than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $959.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $948.17M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.82B, down -1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.