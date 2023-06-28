An overall feel about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) stock in the current moment?

The closing price of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) was $123.35 for the day, down -1.38% from the previous closing price of $125.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 953529 shares were traded. JAZZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JAZZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Carr Patricia sold 126 shares for $127.92 per share. The transaction valued at 16,117 led to the insider holds 6,286 shares of the business.

Patil Neena M sold 1,600 shares of JAZZ for $204,763 on Jun 01. The EVP & Chief Legal Officer now owns 32,826 shares after completing the transaction at $127.98 per share. On May 18, another insider, GALA RENEE D, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $131.75 each. As a result, the insider received 790,474 and left with 35,978 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JAZZ now has a Market Capitalization of 8.02B and an Enterprise Value of 12.66B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JAZZ has reached a high of $163.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 133.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 143.05.

Shares Statistics:

JAZZ traded an average of 521.52K shares per day over the past three months and 760.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.37M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for JAZZ as of May 30, 2023 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 2.48M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.12 and a low estimate of $3.93, while EPS last year was $4.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.54, with high estimates of $4.92 and low estimates of $4.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.85 and $16.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.42. EPS for the following year is $19.06, with 16 analysts recommending between $23.72 and $16.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $978.99M to a low estimate of $907M. As of the current estimate, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s year-ago sales were $932.88M, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $955.22M, an increase of 1.70% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $976.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $931M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JAZZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.66B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.41B and the low estimate is $3.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.