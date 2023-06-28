Analysis of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): Selected Notes

After finishing at $92.88 in the prior trading day, Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) closed at $92.41, down -0.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1169033 shares were traded. BG stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on June 22, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $138.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Garros Julio sold 1,017 shares for $103.90 per share. The transaction valued at 105,665 led to the insider holds 53,780 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BG now has a Market Capitalization of 13.99B and an Enterprise Value of 17.46B. As of this moment, Bunge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BG has reached a high of $106.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.76M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 150.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.63M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BG as of May 30, 2023 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.30M, compared to 4.1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.75%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BG’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.50, compared to 2.65 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.07.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.24 and a low estimate of $2.43, while EPS last year was $2.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.77, with high estimates of $3.17 and low estimates of $2.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.16 and $11.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.63. EPS for the following year is $11.46, with 12 analysts recommending between $12.77 and $9.73.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $16.61B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.71B to a low estimate of $14.89B. As of the current estimate, Bunge Limited’s year-ago sales were $17.93B, an estimated decrease of -7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.07B, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.81B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.23B, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.48B and the low estimate is $57.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.