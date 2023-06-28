Analyst EPS estimates for Range Resources Corporation (RRC) stock

After finishing at $28.26 in the prior trading day, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) closed at $28.53, up 0.96%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2893873 shares were traded. RRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RRC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $31 from $30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Spiller Reginal sold 1,950 shares for $26.80 per share. The transaction valued at 52,260 led to the insider holds 16,713 shares of the business.

Ginn Dori sold 32,000 shares of RRC for $866,880 on Jun 01. The SVP, Principal Accting Officer now owns 250,738 shares after completing the transaction at $27.09 per share. On May 18, another insider, Ginn Dori, who serves as the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $29.49 each. As a result, the insider received 1,179,600 and left with 282,738 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RRC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.82B and an Enterprise Value of 8.44B. As of this moment, Range’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRC has reached a high of $36.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.54M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 238.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.24M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RRC as of May 30, 2023 were 11.2M with a Short Ratio of 11.20M, compared to 8.79M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.64% and a Short% of Float of 7.09%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RRC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.24, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%. The current Payout Ratio is 3.35% for RRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 24 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.92 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.46. EPS for the following year is $3.3, with 24 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $609.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $708M to a low estimate of $473.9M. As of the current estimate, Range Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated decrease of -55.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $662.36M, a decrease of -40.00% over than the figure of -$55.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $763M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $567.49M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, down -40.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.62B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.