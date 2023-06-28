Analyst EPS estimates for Sonos Inc. (SONO) stock

After finishing at $15.27 in the prior trading day, Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) closed at $15.66, up 2.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1395276 shares were traded. SONO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.23.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SONO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $28 from $38 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Coles Joanna sold 905 shares for $15.00 per share. The transaction valued at 13,575 led to the insider holds 22,058 shares of the business.

Bouvat-Merlin Maxime sold 6,060 shares of SONO for $93,356 on May 15. The Chief Product Officer now owns 29,177 shares after completing the transaction at $15.41 per share. On May 03, another insider, Coles Joanna, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 905 shares for $21.40 each. As a result, the insider received 19,367 and left with 22,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.96B and an Enterprise Value of 1.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 61.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONO has reached a high of $24.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.49.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 127.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.59M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SONO as of May 30, 2023 were 14.63M with a Short Ratio of 14.63M, compared to 11.79M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.40% and a Short% of Float of 16.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.62 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $334.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $344.3M to a low estimate of $316.03M. As of the current estimate, Sonos Inc.’s year-ago sales were $371.78M, an estimated decrease of -10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $327.41M, an increase of 3.50% over than the figure of -$10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $344.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $305.86M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.75B, down -6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.