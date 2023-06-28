Analysts predict EPS of -$0.41 for DoorDash Inc. (DASH)’s current quarter

After finishing at $73.58 in the prior trading day, DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) closed at $74.76, up 1.60%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2625076 shares were traded. DASH stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DASH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Gordon Haskett on June 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $72 from $73 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when Inukonda Ravi sold 3,500 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 262,501 led to the insider holds 487,118 shares of the business.

Fang Andy sold 67,000 shares of DASH for $4,833,015 on Jun 23. The Director now owns 49,688 shares after completing the transaction at $72.13 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, Fang Andy, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 67,000 shares for $72.87 each. As a result, the insider received 4,882,327 and left with 49,688 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DASH now has a Market Capitalization of 28.59B and an Enterprise Value of 25.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DASH has reached a high of $87.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 390.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 357.94M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DASH as of May 30, 2023 were 16.28M with a Short Ratio of 16.28M, compared to 19.35M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 4.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.91 and -$2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.71. EPS for the following year is -$1.02, with 23 analysts recommending between $0.67 and -$2.12.

Revenue Estimates

28 analysts predict $2.06B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.1B to a low estimate of $2.01B. As of the current estimate, DoorDash Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated increase of 28.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.03B, an increase of 24.40% less than the figure of $28.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.93B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DASH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.58B, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.97B and the low estimate is $8.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.