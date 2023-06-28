Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)

In the latest session, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) closed at $16.27 up 2.07% from its previous closing price of $15.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 976374 shares were traded. GOOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOOS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.66B and an Enterprise Value of 2.01B. As of this moment, Canada’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOS has reached a high of $24.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GOOS has traded an average of 1.33M shares per day and 759.63k over the past ten days. A total of 104.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.81M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.27% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOS as of May 30, 2023 were 13.02M with a Short Ratio of 13.02M, compared to 14.59M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.53% and a Short% of Float of 29.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $56.68M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $58.18M to a low estimate of $52.64M. As of the current estimate, Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.43M, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $225.13M, an increase of 16.80% over than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $245.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.21M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $926.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $924.35M, up 15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.32B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.