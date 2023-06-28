Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Pinterest Inc. (PINS)

In the latest session, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) closed at $26.40 up 3.08% from its previous closing price of $25.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9136407 shares were traded. PINS stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pinterest Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Silbermann Benjamin sold 130,000 shares for $26.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,380,117 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Silbermann Benjamin sold 100,000 shares of PINS for $2,500,490 on Jun 15. The Executive Chairman, Co-F now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Silbermann Benjamin, who serves as the Executive Chairman, Co-F of the company, sold 180,000 shares for $24.02 each. As a result, the insider received 4,323,636 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PINS now has a Market Capitalization of 17.51B and an Enterprise Value of 14.94B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -56.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has reached a high of $29.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PINS has traded an average of 11.73M shares per day and 11.28M over the past ten days. A total of 681.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 582.72M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PINS as of May 30, 2023 were 24.45M with a Short Ratio of 24.45M, compared to 24.25M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.58% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are Pinterest, Inc. different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $27.28 and low estimates of $15.85.

