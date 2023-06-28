Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

In the latest session, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) closed at $24.36 up 2.18% from its previous closing price of $23.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2926758 shares were traded. TDOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.62.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Teladoc Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Trencher Daniel sold 1,000 shares for $24.61 per share. The transaction valued at 24,610 led to the insider holds 23,283 shares of the business.

Murthy Mala sold 6,241 shares of TDOC for $152,162 on Jun 02. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 44,716 shares after completing the transaction at $24.38 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Jensen Claus Torp, who serves as the CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER of the company, sold 4,635 shares for $24.38 each. As a result, the insider received 113,006 and left with 26,190 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDOC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.90B and an Enterprise Value of 4.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has reached a high of $44.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.56.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TDOC has traded an average of 3.66M shares per day and 3.67M over the past ten days. A total of 162.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TDOC as of May 30, 2023 were 26.21M with a Short Ratio of 26.21M, compared to 26.89M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.02% and a Short% of Float of 18.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are Teladoc Health, Inc. different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $13.74, with high estimates of $51.51 and low estimates of $15.58.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.