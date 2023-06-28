Analysts provide stock recommendations for Lear Corporation (LEA)

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) closed the day trading at $140.61 up 1.32% from the previous closing price of $138.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1121758 shares were traded. LEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.24.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LEA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when SCOTT RAYMOND E sold 16,740 shares for $142.80 per share. The transaction valued at 2,390,472 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

MALLETT CONRAD L JR sold 330 shares of LEA for $41,600 on May 23. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $126.06 per share. On May 19, another insider, SMITH GREG C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,221 shares for $124.93 each. As a result, the insider received 277,464 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEA now has a Market Capitalization of 8.19B and an Enterprise Value of 9.91B. As of this moment, Lear’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEA has reached a high of $158.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 130.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 133.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LEA traded about 625.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LEA traded about 921.52k shares per day. A total of 59.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.98M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.82% stake in the company. Shares short for LEA as of May 30, 2023 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 1.61M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.88% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Dividends & Splits

LEA’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.08, up from 3.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.79. The current Payout Ratio is 43.40% for LEA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 17, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.25 and a low estimate of $2.39, while EPS last year was $1.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.64, with high estimates of $3.29 and low estimates of $2.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.04 and $10.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.22. EPS for the following year is $15.82, with 16 analysts recommending between $18.4 and $12.45.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $5.76B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.89B to a low estimate of $5.54B. As of the current estimate, Lear Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.07B, an estimated increase of 13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.5B, an increase of 7.00% less than the figure of $13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.28B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.89B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.3B and the low estimate is $23.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.