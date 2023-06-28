Analysts provide stock recommendations for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) closed the day trading at $29.08 up 2.94% from the previous closing price of $28.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1221388 shares were traded. AZEK stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.33.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AZEK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on April 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $33 from $27 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN sold 4,886,250 shares for $25.70 per share. The transaction valued at 125,576,625 led to the insider holds 1,389,740 shares of the business.

Ares Corporate Opportunities F sold 4,886,250 shares of AZEK for $125,576,625 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 1,389,840 shares after completing the transaction at $25.70 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Skelly Jonathan, who serves as the Pres. Residential Segment of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $26.94 each. As a result, the insider received 269,400 and left with 206,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZEK now has a Market Capitalization of 4.22B and an Enterprise Value of 4.78B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 350.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 66.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZEK has reached a high of $30.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AZEK traded about 1.67M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AZEK traded about 1.48M shares per day. A total of 150.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.47M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.62% stake in the company. Shares short for AZEK as of May 30, 2023 were 7.81M with a Short Ratio of 7.81M, compared to 7.76M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.22% and a Short% of Float of 7.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $370.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $418.91M to a low estimate of $329.3M. As of the current estimate, The AZEK Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $394.99M, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $333.53M, an increase of 9.50% over than the figure of -$6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $406.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $279.6M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZEK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.54B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.