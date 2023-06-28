Analyzing 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, 10x Genomics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $54.60, down -0.44% from its previous closing price of $54.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 842696 shares were traded. TXG stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.67.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TXG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on May 10, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Saxonov Serge sold 2,000 shares for $58.16 per share. The transaction valued at 116,328 led to the insider holds 891,005 shares of the business.

STUELPNAGEL JOHN R sold 10,000 shares of TXG for $548,894 on Jun 05. The Director now owns 333,736 shares after completing the transaction at $54.89 per share. On May 23, another insider, Saxonov Serge, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,602 shares for $55.06 each. As a result, the insider received 143,271 and left with 893,190 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TXG now has a Market Capitalization of 6.37B and an Enterprise Value of 6.06B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -44.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXG has reached a high of $59.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TXG traded 912.15K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.75M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TXG as of May 30, 2023 were 5.37M with a Short Ratio of 5.37M, compared to 5.97M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.62% and a Short% of Float of 6.98%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.84, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$1.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $139.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $143.01M to a low estimate of $136.4M. As of the current estimate, 10x Genomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $114.61M, an estimated increase of 22.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $152.76M, an increase of 17.90% less than the figure of $22.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $159M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $146.8M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $610M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $594M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $601.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $490.49M, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $719.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $738.91M and the low estimate is $702.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.