Analyzing Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)’s quick and current ratios

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) closed the day trading at $53.38 up 4.67% from the previous closing price of $51.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2814977 shares were traded. ASO stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.66.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Tweedy Jeffrey C. sold 1,065 shares for $49.23 per share. The transaction valued at 52,430 led to the insider holds 12,200 shares of the business.

Johnson Samuel J sold 60,000 shares of ASO for $3,045,600 on Jun 12. The EVP, Retail Operations now owns 76,124 shares after completing the transaction at $50.76 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Mullican Michael P., who serves as the President of the company, sold 65,794 shares for $50.34 each. As a result, the insider received 3,312,135 and left with 109,304 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.90B and an Enterprise Value of 5.36B. As of this moment, Academy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASO has reached a high of $69.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASO traded about 1.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASO traded about 2.43M shares per day. A total of 76.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.94M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.31% stake in the company. Shares short for ASO as of May 30, 2023 were 11.37M with a Short Ratio of 11.37M, compared to 10.99M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.87% and a Short% of Float of 27.27%.

Dividends & Splits

ASO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.36, up from 0.33 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.23 and a low estimate of $1.81, while EPS last year was $2.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.47 and $6.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.97. EPS for the following year is $7.72, with 14 analysts recommending between $8.13 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.58B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.65B to a low estimate of $1.54B. As of the current estimate, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.69B, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.4B, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.87B and the low estimate is $6.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.