Analyzing Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI)’s quick and current ratios

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI) closed the day trading at $161.56 up 0.72% from the previous closing price of $160.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519250 shares were traded. AYI stock price reached its highest trading level at $162.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $159.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AYI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on December 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $190 from $200 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when O’Shaughnessy Laura bought 632 shares for $158.05 per share. The transaction valued at 99,888 led to the insider holds 2,111 shares of the business.

HOLCOM KAREN J sold 4,238 shares of AYI for $739,560 on Jan 11. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 16,856 shares after completing the transaction at $174.51 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, GOLDMAN BARRY R, who serves as the SVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 2,211 shares for $174.31 each. As a result, the insider received 385,399 and left with 5,791 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AYI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.10B and an Enterprise Value of 5.35B. As of this moment, Acuity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AYI has reached a high of $202.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $149.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 159.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 173.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AYI traded about 366.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AYI traded about 501.64k shares per day. A total of 32.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.74M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.08% stake in the company. Shares short for AYI as of May 30, 2023 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 1.48M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.33% and a Short% of Float of 8.68%.

Dividends & Splits

AYI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.52, up from 0.52 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.38. The current Payout Ratio is 4.50% for AYI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 01, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.94 and a low estimate of $3.46, while EPS last year was $3.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.9, with high estimates of $4.11 and low estimates of $3.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.36 and $13.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.92. EPS for the following year is $13.35, with 9 analysts recommending between $14.49 and $11.6.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Acuity Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, a decrease of -1.80% less than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AYI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.01B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.3B and the low estimate is $3.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.