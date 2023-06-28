Analyzing Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.61, down -2.47% from its previous closing price of $12.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1654369 shares were traded. DO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.60.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Savarino Dominic A sold 6,027 shares for $10.94 per share. The transaction valued at 65,922 led to the insider holds 40,608 shares of the business.

Savarino Dominic A sold 10,000 shares of DO for $122,516 on Mar 01. The Senior Vice President and CFO now owns 25,309 shares after completing the transaction at $12.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.31B and an Enterprise Value of 1.79B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DO has reached a high of $13.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DO traded 1.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.28M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DO as of May 30, 2023 were 3.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.82M, compared to 4.14M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $1.52, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $973M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $841.28M, up 24.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $940M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.