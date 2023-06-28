Analyzing HealthEquity Inc. (HQY)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, HealthEquity Inc.’s stock clocked out at $60.91, up 2.06% from its previous closing price of $59.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 635484 shares were traded. HQY stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HQY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $77 from $64 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Rosner Elimelech sold 10,156 shares for $64.29 per share. The transaction valued at 652,925 led to the insider holds 70,334 shares of the business.

Wellborn Gayle Furgurson sold 5,237 shares of HQY for $324,694 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 12,023 shares after completing the transaction at $62.00 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, Ladd Delano, who serves as the EVP, GC & CORPORATE SECRETARY of the company, sold 5,897 shares for $75.00 each. As a result, the insider received 442,275 and left with 37,471 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HQY now has a Market Capitalization of 5.10B and an Enterprise Value of 5.82B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HQY has reached a high of $79.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HQY traded 573.14K shares on average per day over the past three months and 681.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.87M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.87% stake in the company. Shares short for HQY as of May 30, 2023 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.02M, compared to 3.16M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.92. EPS for the following year is $2.52, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $240.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $245.56M to a low estimate of $237.7M. As of the current estimate, HealthEquity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $206.14M, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HQY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $985.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $975.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $980.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $861.75M, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.