Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Rise 1.86% in Day Trading, Closes at $35.05

The price of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) closed at $35.05 in the last session, up 1.86% from day before closing price of $34.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 900021 shares were traded. AIRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.21.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AIRC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Murphy Devin Ignatius bought 2,500 shares for $34.00 per share. The transaction valued at 85,000 led to the insider holds 11,386 shares of the business.

Rayis John D bought 1,000 shares of AIRC for $34,480 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 9,412 shares after completing the transaction at $34.48 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Kimmel Keith M, who serves as the President, Property Operations of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $35.75 each. As a result, the insider received 285,990 and left with 34,345 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIRC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.13B and an Enterprise Value of 8.78B. As of this moment, Apartment’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 282.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIRC has reached a high of $46.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AIRC traded on average about 875.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 148.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.14M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.16% stake in the company. Shares short for AIRC as of May 30, 2023 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 2.1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AIRC is 1.80, which was 1.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.15.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.34 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $215.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $219.17M to a low estimate of $214M. As of the current estimate, Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s year-ago sales were $183.5M, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $219.97M, an increase of 13.30% less than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $228.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $892.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $816.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $855.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $773.72M, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $898.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $965M and the low estimate is $840.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.