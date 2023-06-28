Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs APLS

After finishing at $84.44 in the prior trading day, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) closed at $86.42, up 2.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1491224 shares were traded. APLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APLS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $58 from $83 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Machiels Alec sold 1,250 shares for $88.41 per share. The transaction valued at 110,512 led to the insider holds 267,641 shares of the business.

Deschatelets Pascal sold 12,000 shares of APLS for $1,096,200 on Jun 08. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 1,040,313 shares after completing the transaction at $91.35 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, Sullivan Timothy Eugene, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 69,779 shares for $88.80 each. As a result, the insider received 6,196,527 and left with 77,713 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLS now has a Market Capitalization of 9.83B and an Enterprise Value of 9.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 95.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 86.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLS has reached a high of $94.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 113.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.52M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APLS as of May 30, 2023 were 11.36M with a Short Ratio of 11.36M, compared to 10.28M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.75% and a Short% of Float of 11.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.84 and a low estimate of -$1.57, while EPS last year was -$1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.33, with high estimates of -$0.95 and low estimates of -$1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.3 and -$6.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.43. EPS for the following year is -$2.93, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$4.46.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $63.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.26M to a low estimate of $49M. As of the current estimate, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.32M, an estimated increase of 287.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.83M, an increase of 261.90% less than the figure of $287.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $123.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $421.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $220M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $302.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.42M, up 300.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $673.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $965M and the low estimate is $408M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 122.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.