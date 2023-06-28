Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) was $9.26 for the day, up 2.09% from the previous closing price of $9.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 886161 shares were traded. ARLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARLO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on January 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Busse Brian sold 37,085 shares for $9.78 per share. The transaction valued at 362,691 led to the insider holds 696,816 shares of the business.

Summers Grady bought 1,672 shares of ARLO for $14,948 on May 15. The Director now owns 228,744 shares after completing the transaction at $8.94 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Rothstein Amy M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $6.00 each. As a result, the insider received 240,000 and left with 81,642 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARLO now has a Market Capitalization of 833.01M and an Enterprise Value of 736.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARLO has reached a high of $10.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.44.

Shares Statistics:

ARLO traded an average of 1.13M shares per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.37M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ARLO as of May 30, 2023 were 2.62M with a Short Ratio of 2.62M, compared to 2.57M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 3.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.1M to a low estimate of $107.2M. As of the current estimate, Arlo Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $118.98M, an estimated decrease of -7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $126.67M, a decrease of -0.60% over than the figure of -$7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $128.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $124.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $492.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $478.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $485.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $490.41M, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $529.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $538.9M and the low estimate is $520M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.