As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Wingstop Inc. (WING) offers stability

After finishing at $188.75 in the prior trading day, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) closed at $196.10, up 3.89%. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519314 shares were traded. WING stock price reached its highest trading level at $197.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $191.93.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WING by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Skipworth Michael sold 4,910 shares for $208.21 per share. The transaction valued at 1,022,311 led to the insider holds 19,242 shares of the business.

MCDONALD WESLEY S sold 1,500 shares of WING for $309,975 on May 05. The Director now owns 5,310 shares after completing the transaction at $206.65 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Anand Krishnan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 862 shares for $173.21 each. As a result, the insider received 149,311 and left with 3,639 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WING now has a Market Capitalization of 5.66B and an Enterprise Value of 6.17B. As of this moment, Wingstop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 98.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 79.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 55.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WING has reached a high of $223.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 197.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 165.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 629.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 908.85k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 117.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WING as of May 30, 2023 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.41M, compared to 2.65M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.04% and a Short% of Float of 9.14%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WING’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.74, compared to 0.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.44.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.13. EPS for the following year is $2.48, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $103.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.5M to a low estimate of $96.88M. As of the current estimate, Wingstop Inc.’s year-ago sales were $83.78M, an estimated increase of 23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $105.55M, an increase of 17.70% less than the figure of $23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $102.2M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $446M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $425.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $357.52M, up 19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $485.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $519M and the low estimate is $471.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.