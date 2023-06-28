Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) was $16.09 for the day, up 1.13% from the previous closing price of $15.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1137092 shares were traded. ASB stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when GERKEN R JAY bought 3,000 shares for $16.07 per share. The transaction valued at 48,207 led to the insider holds 42,036 shares of the business.

Haddad Michael J bought 5,750 shares of ASB for $99,773 on Apr 26. The Director now owns 5,750 shares after completing the transaction at $17.35 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Harmening Andrew J, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 4,850 shares for $20.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,789 and bolstered with 287,394 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.40B. As of this moment, Associated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASB has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.57.

Shares Statistics:

ASB traded an average of 1.74M shares per day over the past three months and 1.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.56M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ASB as of May 30, 2023 were 5.55M with a Short Ratio of 5.55M, compared to 5.46M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.68% and a Short% of Float of 4.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.82, ASB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.69. The current Payout Ratio is 32.10% for ASB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by U.S. Bancorp analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $227.07, with high estimates of $53.38 and low estimates of $0.53.

