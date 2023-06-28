AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Shares Rise by 2.58% to Close at $10.33

As of close of business last night, AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.33, up 2.58% from its previous closing price of $10.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2748164 shares were traded. AVDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.07.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVDX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $8 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Drees Daniel sold 2,104 shares for $11.00 per share. The transaction valued at 23,144 led to the insider holds 513,722 shares of the business.

HAUSMAN JAMES E sold 15,000 shares of AVDX for $169,659 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 2,104,010 shares after completing the transaction at $11.31 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Wilhite Joel, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 27,052 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider received 270,520 and left with 345,378 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVDX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.03B and an Enterprise Value of 1.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -44.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVDX has reached a high of $11.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AVDX traded 1.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 199.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.01M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AVDX as of May 30, 2023 were 5.62M with a Short Ratio of 5.62M, compared to 5.91M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $89.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $92.15M to a low estimate of $87.31M. As of the current estimate, AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.56M, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.25M, an increase of 14.40% less than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.21M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $376.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $365.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $368.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $316.35M, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $435.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $453.32M and the low estimate is $417.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.