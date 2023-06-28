Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) was $3.42 for the day, up 0.02% from the previous closing price of $3.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0006 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27701489 shares were traded. BBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BBD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBD now has a Market Capitalization of 34.58B. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBD has reached a high of $3.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1444, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0514.

Shares Statistics:

BBD traded an average of 25.67M shares per day over the past three months and 21.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.31B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.31B. Shares short for BBD as of May 30, 2023 were 54.16M with a Short Ratio of 54.16M, compared to 69.61M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.63, BBD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 18.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.17. The current Payout Ratio is 39.88% for BBD, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 18, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.73B to a low estimate of $5.47B. As of the current estimate, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s year-ago sales were $9.76B, an estimated decrease of -42.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.89B, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of -$42.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.62B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.24B, down -32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.14B and the low estimate is $23.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.