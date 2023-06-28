Barclays PLC (BCS) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Barclays PLC’s stock clocked out at $7.49, up 1.63% from its previous closing price of $7.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5711834 shares were traded. BCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BCS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCS now has a Market Capitalization of 28.69B. As of this moment, Barclays’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCS has reached a high of $9.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BCS traded 8.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.94B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.85B. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BCS as of May 30, 2023 were 5.96M with a Short Ratio of 5.96M, compared to 6.63M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.07, BCS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.73%. The current Payout Ratio is 10.70% for BCS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 18, 2014 when the company split stock in a 74:73 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.