BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Stock Price Peaks at $92.77 During Trading

The closing price of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) was $91.73 for the day, down -0.61% from the previous closing price of $92.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 984625 shares were traded. BMRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.44.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BMRN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 795.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold 30,000 shares for $94.67 per share. The transaction valued at 2,840,226 led to the insider holds 426,213 shares of the business.

BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold 30,000 shares of BMRN for $2,845,397 on May 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 426,213 shares after completing the transaction at $94.85 per share. On May 09, another insider, BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $94.93 each. As a result, the insider received 2,847,973 and left with 426,213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMRN now has a Market Capitalization of 17.32B and an Enterprise Value of 17.26B. As of this moment, BioMarin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 246.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 91.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMRN has reached a high of $117.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.46.

Shares Statistics:

BMRN traded an average of 1.05M shares per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 186.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.48M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.41% stake in the company. Shares short for BMRN as of May 30, 2023 were 6.73M with a Short Ratio of 6.73M, compared to 6.72M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 3.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.42 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $2.86, with 21 analysts recommending between $6.92 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $664.94M to a low estimate of $556.7M. As of the current estimate, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $533.8M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $614.29M, an increase of 18.50% over than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $797.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $569.3M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1B, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.57B and the low estimate is $2.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.