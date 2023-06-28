Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stocks Hit Low of $821.02 Before Closing at $848.40

In the latest session, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) closed at $848.40 up 3.26% from its previous closing price of $821.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+26.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2479025 shares were traded. AVGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $849.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $821.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Broadcom Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $770.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Spears Kirsten M. sold 6,000 shares for $797.82 per share. The transaction valued at 4,786,936 led to the insider holds 35,085 shares of the business.

Kawwas Charlie B sold 1,645 shares of AVGO for $1,318,188 on Jun 08. The President, Semi Solutions Grp now owns 75,290 shares after completing the transaction at $801.33 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Spears Kirsten M., who serves as the CFO & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $619.72 each. As a result, the insider received 4,338,040 and left with 41,085 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVGO now has a Market Capitalization of 339.07B and an Enterprise Value of 366.83B. As of this moment, Broadcom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVGO has reached a high of $921.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $415.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 720.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 591.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVGO has traded an average of 2.79M shares per day and 3.42M over the past ten days. A total of 415.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 403.28M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AVGO as of May 30, 2023 were 7.29M with a Short Ratio of 7.29M, compared to 6.08M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AVGO is 18.40, from 17.90 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.15.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $10.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $11.04 and a low estimate of $9.83, while EPS last year was $9.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.94, with high estimates of $11.86 and low estimates of $9.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $42.95 and $37.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $41.9. EPS for the following year is $45.07, with 26 analysts recommending between $48.46 and $42.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.86B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9B to a low estimate of $8.85B. As of the current estimate, Broadcom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.46B, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.27B, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.73B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.2B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.92B and the low estimate is $36.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.