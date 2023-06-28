Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Stock Closes down -25.15% on Tuesday Trading

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) closed the day trading at $0.25 down -25.15% from the previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0840 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1810456 shares were traded. BRSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2761 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2231.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BRSH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRSH now has a Market Capitalization of 4.13M and an Enterprise Value of 8.59M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRSH has reached a high of $3.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2916, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5728.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BRSH traded about 545.52K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BRSH traded about 1.53M shares per day. A total of 8.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.89M. Insiders hold about 15.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRSH as of May 30, 2023 were 63.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 112.83k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.51% and a Short% of Float of 0.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.