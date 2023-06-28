Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Decline -0.25% in Day Trading, Closes at $12.16

The price of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) closed at $12.16 in the last session, down -0.25% from day before closing price of $12.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 603782 shares were traded. BUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BUR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BUR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.67B. As of this moment, Burford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BUR has reached a high of $14.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BUR traded on average about 975.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 669.08k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 218.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.78M. Insiders hold about 14.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.98% stake in the company. Shares short for BUR as of May 30, 2023 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 1.52M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 0.82%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.