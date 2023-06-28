Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) closed at $14.27 in the last session, up 9.94% from day before closing price of $12.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2323675 shares were traded. CUK stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CUK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Bernstein David sold 107,119 shares for $11.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,186,696 led to the insider holds 286,041 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUK now has a Market Capitalization of 16.21B and an Enterprise Value of 46.82B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 56.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUK has reached a high of $14.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CUK traded on average about 1.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.18B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CUK as of May 30, 2023 were 3.39M with a Short Ratio of 3.39M, compared to 4.3M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $20.42B. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.42B to a low estimate of $20.42B. As of the current estimate, Carnival Corporation & plc’s year-ago sales were $12.17B, an estimated increase of 67.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.17B, up 67.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.91B and the low estimate is $21.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.