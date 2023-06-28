Celestica Inc. (CLS)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Celestica Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.26, up 0.85% from its previous closing price of $14.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1358030 shares were traded. CLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.69B and an Enterprise Value of 2.10B. As of this moment, Celestica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLS has reached a high of $14.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLS traded 689.92K shares on average per day over the past three months and 957.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.51M. Insiders hold about 8.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CLS as of May 30, 2023 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 1.89M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.09 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $1.82B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.84B to a low estimate of $1.8B. As of the current estimate, Celestica Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.72B, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.93B, an increase of 11.50% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.91B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.25B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.21B and the low estimate is $7.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.