ChampionX Corporation (CHX) expected to report EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter

In the latest session, ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) closed at $28.84 up 0.98% from its previous closing price of $28.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2137181 shares were traded. CHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ChampionX Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $28 from $38 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Mahoney Paul E sold 1,171 shares for $31.29 per share. The transaction valued at 36,641 led to the insider holds 119,816 shares of the business.

Marcos Antoine sold 146,955 shares of CHX for $4,408,650 on Jan 09. The VP, Corp Controller, CAO now owns 42,380 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Todd Stephen M., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,097 shares for $30.60 each. As a result, the insider received 94,765 and left with 30,888 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHX now has a Market Capitalization of 5.65B and an Enterprise Value of 6.09B. As of this moment, ChampionX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHX has reached a high of $33.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CHX has traded an average of 1.32M shares per day and 1.56M over the past ten days. A total of 198.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.74M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.41% stake in the company. Shares short for CHX as of May 30, 2023 were 8.51M with a Short Ratio of 8.51M, compared to 8.77M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.30% and a Short% of Float of 5.56%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CHX is 0.34, from 0.31 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.01 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.71 and $2.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $985.11M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $989.93M to a low estimate of $982M. As of the current estimate, ChampionX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $932.57M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.81B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.45B and the low estimate is $4.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.